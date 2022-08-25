PURPLE will be the colour of choice for the rainbow community come Friday.
Tamworth will host its first community Wear it Purple Day event in a bid to offer young people a feeling of safety and inclusion.
Event organiser Leoni Allwell said the initiative, which started in the United States, was a "really good visual reminder" of the existence of the young, pride community in Tamworth.
"Young, LGBTQIA+ people do exist and they are in the community," she said.
"They are real people, it doesn't matter what colour you are, what race you are, we all bleed the same blood."
The community is encouraged to don something purple and show up for a night of bowling and fun at Tamworth Ten Pins and More.
Ms Allwell said she hoped the event would encourage young people to come out of the "wood work" and meet a likeminded community.
"They will see that they are included in this community and it's a safe place when they see those purple balloons and clothes," she said.
Despite this being the first official Wear it Purple event, Natasha Hodges said with every get-together the Tamworth pride community hosts, they see more and more people attend.
"I know from experience I was in a shell years ago and I've come out of that shell into the community," she said.
"Each time we're holding an event we're meeting new people each time.
"Now, there's a lot more that are becoming less scared now knowing there's a safe place here in Tamworth for them."
From 6pm until 8pm on Friday, attendees can enjoy discounted bowling games and a free drink if they show up in purple.
Dianne Harris said she hoped to see the whole Tamworth community come out and support the event.
"As people become secluded they think nobody else is gong through something like this," she said.
"I think that visibility is extremely important, they may not come along on the day, but they know in their mind this is happening."
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
