The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Young Tamworthian Ayva Steel set to pursue career inspired by something very personal

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated August 25 2022 - 6:55am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ayva Steel says she has "always had a passion for helping people". Picture by Mark Bode

It should have been one of the best days of Ayva Steel's young life.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.