A SERVICE station robbery allegedly carried out at the height of the COVID-19 lockdown is on track to resolve in court in the coming weeks as lawyers work on a document detailing the accusations.
Douglas Henry Bower, 53, did not appear in Tamworth Local Court earlier this week when his Aboriginal Legal Service defence solicitor revealed talks were finally reaching the pointy end.
"We're asking for a two-week adjournment to iron out the facts," Henry Robinson told the court.
Magistrate Julie Soars asked him if he was hopeful the case would resolve without having to go to trial.
"Almost inevitably, Your Honour," Mr Robinson replied.
Ms Soars adjourned the case to next month, when Bower is expected to enter pleas to the charges of robbery in company; and not complying with a COVID-19 direction.
Bower has remained behind bars for almost a year and made no bid for bail in court this week.
Ms Soars formally refused his release.
Bower and a co-accused man - who remains before the courts - were arrested after a Tamworth service station was allegedly robbed during the COVID-19 lockdown last year.
Officers spotted their vehicle heading towards Brisbane Street and a short pursuit was sparked.
The police case is the vehicle was found with the money still inside it about 11am that day, and the pair were arrested in West Tamworth a short time later and brought before the court.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
