The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Court

Douglas Henry Bower's case to progress in Tamworth court after alleged Marius Street service station robbery

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
August 27 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man's case is on track to resolve in Tamworth court. Picture from file

A SERVICE station robbery allegedly carried out at the height of the COVID-19 lockdown is on track to resolve in court in the coming weeks as lawyers work on a document detailing the accusations.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.