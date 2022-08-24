BUDGET airline Bonza is still three months from taking off in Tamworth with the company confirming it's still waiting on approval to launch.
In an exclusive interview with the Leader, CEO Tim Jordan said the airline was now hoping to collect its first passengers at Tamworth airport in November.
The airline and Tamworth council had earlier hinted at a September launch date in the city, but regulatory hurdles are holding things up.
The budget carrier will have twice-weekly trips to the Sunshine Coast from Tamworth, and Tamworth to Melbourne.
"We're moving through the regulatory processes," Mr Jordan said.
He said the carrier had already taken delivery of one of its new 186-seat aircraft which was based on the Sunshine Coast now, with more in the wings to arrive in the coming weeks.
All things going well for the company, the first flights will happen at the end of September or October, but Mr Jordan said it was a staged rollout of flights from the 16 regional destinations.
"[We're hoping] to have wheels up in [Tamworth] in approximately November, subject to those regulatory approvals," he said.
"That would probably be the timeframe."
Mr Jordan said they aren't competing with big guns like Qantas, instead he's aiming to "offer to regional Australia a very different choice" in unserved markets like the Tamworth to Melbourne route.
Mr Jordan couldn't commit to a starting ticket price, or when tickets would go on sale, but said the prices will be "low-cost".
"We fundamentally believe it shouldn't cost you more than 50 bucks for an hour [flight]," he said. "As soon as we can we will be starting service.
"Once we go one sale, and we will only go on sale when we're confident we have the necessary approval."
He said Bonza was now at the "show us" stage with the regulator, meaning they had already ticked many of the boxes in their bid to take off.
"Things are progressing well," Mr Jordan said.
"Essentially the regulator will tell us when we are ready to fly."
And if you have plans for summer holidays or Christmas in Melbourne or the Sunshine Coast, Mr Jordan is confident they'll be in the air.
"I think people should be casting their minds forward to their destinations," he said.
Cabin crews will finish their training next week, while the pilots have completed most of their initial training.
