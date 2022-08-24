A NATIONAL motorcycle event won't go ahead in Gunnedah after the local motorcycle club withdrew their application to host the event.
After Gunnedah Shire Council voted to require the Gunnedah Motorcycle Club to foot the bill for more than $60,000 to restore the track of the showground following the Australian Senior Track Championships, it has been revealed the club has pulled the pin. The championship will now be held at the Forbes Auto Sports Club on September 17 and 18.
In a statement on council's Facebook page, a spokesperson said the club had decided to withdraw their application to host the event at the town's showground in September.
Council's earlier decision to allow the club to host the event on the condition they restore the track divided the community, with agriculture event organisers joining forces to call for it to be canned.
To successfully host the event the club would have had to widen the showground track by five metres.
This raised concerns for frequent users of the showground, including the Gunnedah Show Society, the Namoi House Association, the Gunnedah Dog Trial Committee and the Show Society Campdraft club.
The groups wrote to council expressing fear the facility would not be restored in time for their upcoming events.
Diane Hobden from the Gunnedah Pony Club told council allowing the motorcycle club to decrease the grassed area of the showground and widen the track would be a "nail in the coffin" for future equestrian events.
Prior to the meeting the motorcycle club had already expressed their unwillingness to pay for the restoration of the track, due to financial and workload constraints. But the event was given the green light to go ahead at the showground at the July council meeting.
The decision also divided councillors, with five voting in favour of the event going ahead and four against - including mayor Jamie Chaffey.
The event was given the tick of approval on the condition the club would pay to restore the showground to its original state.
At the time, motorcycle club representative Denise Dall told the council it was not the club's responsibility to take on the burden for the restoration, which they had already done back in 2015.
"We levelled it all off and it was in a lot better condition than it is now," she said. "We spent nearly two days straightening and fixing all the fence up, we have a look at the fence now and it's in an appalling condition."
The motorcycle event was expected to attract more than 3000 riders to Gunnedah and pour money into the economy of the town.
A rescission motion to potentially reverse the decision to allow the club to host the event at the showground was filed after the meeting in July, and was expected to be debated at council's August meeting. But the application from the club was withdrawn prior to that happening.
Motorcycling Australia and Gunnedah Shire Council were contacted for comment.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
