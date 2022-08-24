The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Gunnedah Motorcycle Club withdraws application to host Australian Senior Track Championships at Gunnedah Showground.

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
August 24 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Gunnedah Motorcycle Club has withdrawn their application to host the Australian Senior Track Championships at the showground.

A NATIONAL motorcycle event won't go ahead in Gunnedah after the local motorcycle club withdrew their application to host the event.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.