Goodstart Early Learning in South Tamworth overrun with Book Week characters | Book Week 2022

By Newsroom and Daisy Huntly
August 24 2022 - 9:00am
FROM the Karate kid, to witches, wizards, wonder woman and Spiderman, Book Week festivities are in full swing across Tamworth.

