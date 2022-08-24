OXLEY police and the public have been put on alert for a man who could be hiding out in the North West.
Officers believe Samuel Baker-Sharp is on the run from Sydney police and could be in the Gunnedah area.
The 35-year-old has a warrant out for his arrest and is wanted on assault and intimidation offences.
Police from the Kings Cross Area Command have been trying to track down Baker-Sharp but attempts to find him have stalled.
On Wednesday morning, police issued a statewide alert in a bid to help capture him.
Baker-Sharp is described as Caucasian in appeared, about 185-190cm tall. He has a medium build, black unkept hair and a short beard.
Kings Cross police said Baker-Sharp is known to hang around the Gunnedah area, as well as Woolloomooloo, Maroubra, Newtown, Balmain, Wentworthville and Campsie areas in Sydney, and Blaxland in the Blue Mountains.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Triple Zero or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
