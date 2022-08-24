The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Police

Samuel Baker-Sharp on the run from police as statewide alert issued to find him

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
August 24 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samuel Baker-Sharp is wanted by police and could be hiding in the North West. Picture supplied by NSW Police

OXLEY police and the public have been put on alert for a man who could be hiding out in the North West.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.