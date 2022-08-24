The Group 19 senior rugby league grand final has a new venue to for the 2022 season.
The Narwan Eels won the right to host the grand final with their 40-14 major semi-final triumph over Inverell.
Advertisement
Narwan's home ground is the Armidale Regional Council-owned Newling Oval but NSW Rugby League and Group 19 has opted to shift the big dance, albeit still within the town, to the University of New England's Bellevue Oval.
Australian Community Media understands Bellevue Oval was offered as an option to hold the grand final prior to the finals series commenced, pending results.
It isn't the first time the university ground has held "showcase" events.
It has previously played host to an NRL trial match, a National Rugby Championship round match and the NSW Country Rugby Union championships.
The university is also in talks to host an NRL trial match there in 2023.
SEE ALSO:
On a smaller scale, it is the venue of the New England Rugby Union decider every year and the Sport UNE Football League.
Director of UNE Life David Schmude said they are "excited" to have the grand final there.
"I have been talking to Dave Trodden this morning, the CEO of NSWRL, and we are both on the same page," he said.
"It is a showcase event. You want to showcase the best facility within the region, particularly for Group 19, and it happens to be available this weekend."
Schmude said every aspect is covered with ample parking, changerooms for all parties, undercover seating and canteen facilities, although there will be no bar.
"It is going to be a great spectacle there, it is a great facility for players, spectators, it has full amenities there.
"You have got grandstand seating, canteen there that is good viewing, what more do you need?"
And it is capable of holding large crowds.
"We are in negotiations currently with NRL clubs for a trial match in February," Schmude said.
"It is a football stadium, it is rectangle, it has great viewing, great amenities there for spectators.
Advertisement
"Spectators will love it. It will be a fantastic day."
Group 19 fixtures were called off in round 14 due to council ground closures, including Newling Oval, thanks to rainfall.
There's no chance Bellevue Oval will be shut on Sunday.
"We will be playing it rain, hail or shine on Sunday," Schmude said.
The league tag match will be between the Tingha Tigers and Warialda Wombats and will begin at 12.30pm.
Narwan will face the Moree Boomerangs at 2pm.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.