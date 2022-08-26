The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Peel Valley irrigators reject water buyback alternative to Dungowan Dam

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
Updated August 26 2022 - 4:48am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Irrigators reject water buyback alternative to Dungowan Dam

The president of the Peel Valley Water Users group has little confidence the state government's Dungowan Dam project will actually get built.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.