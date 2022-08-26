Irrigators reject water buyback alternative to Dungowan Dam

The president of the Peel Valley Water Users group has little confidence the state government's Dungowan Dam project will actually get built.
But John Richards told ACM the irrigators' association continues to oppose water buybacks, an alternative option that has been floated in recent weeks.
A range of water security options, including buybacks were considered and rejected by the state government, which also rejected a Keepit Dam pipeline, among other policies.
But that decision was challenged by independent Commonwealth body Infrastructure Australia in a new report earlier this month.
He said the damming assessment "certainly has created some doubt in my mind about whether the dam's going to be built".
"I still think that the dam is the best solution that we have got despite the issues that have been raised about the cost," he said.
The organisation found that there was "insufficient evidence" that the dam project was the best approach for guaranteeing the city's water security.
It recommended the state reconsider alternatives and resubmit a new business case for a solution to the water security crisis.
Mr Richards said there were many unused water licences in the Peel Valley, but the organisation "would be concerned if the government wanted to try to use a buy back mechanism to reduce the amount of irrigation that was able to be undertaken in the district".
"Because we think that would undermine the valuable role that irrigation plays in providing fodder and grain crops to support other activities, especially recreational horse activities and livestock ferrying in our district and other districts," he said.
The NSW government's business case reveals it rejected water buybacks, which the document said would significantly reduce "water supply security for agricultural users in the Peel Valley".
"Peel Valley licence holders will be no worse off with the new dam."
Mr Richards said the irrigators' group was not consulted on the project's business case by the state government.
"I can see that, if the dam doesn't go ahead, we're back in a world of pain trying to work through what the options are trying to provide Tamworth with its water security in the future," he said.
"All those options that were considered previously will be reconsidered ... we should be seeking solutions which allow everybody to survive and to be winners."
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
