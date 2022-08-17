Tamworth harness racing has lost one of its most influential figures.
Barry Schipp - a respected harness racing breeder, owner, trainer and administrator - died after a short battle with cancer. He was 74 years old.
The Tamworth Harness Racing Club life member was "fondly remembered" by the industry, said MIchael Jones, THRC secretary manager.
Schipp died last Thursday. And at the meeting at Tamworth Paceway that day, a minute's silence was observed in his memory.
Also on that day, the Jarred Hetherington-trained Sammi Dance (Michael Formosa) won the final race on the program, the Barry Schipp Appreciation Pace.
Jones said Schipp was a THRC committee member for more than 25 years.
"During which time he used his accounting background to steer the club as treasurer, and in his later years of involvement, as deputy chairman," Jones said.
"The club owes so much to Barry's skills for the facilities that exist today."
Jones added: "From his home at Hallsville, a short distance north of Tamworth, Barry engaged in his passion as a standardbred breeder, owner and trainer, still holding his A-grade trainers licence at the time of his passing."
Jones said that over the years Schipp was assisted by other well-known local harness racing identities including Ian "Spud" Verning, Michael and Paul Grima, and Tony Missen.
He added: "His neighbour, trainer-driver Len Simon, Ken Bocquet and the late Billy Grima, and also race caller Bob Poetschka, were amongst the others who had a close association with Barry in his passion for harness racing."
Schipp's first race win came via Toy River, while Holy Fella produced four wins from 13 starts for him in the '80s.
Other horses raced by Schipp include Miss The Mark, who had eight wins from 28 starts and last raced in 1986.
Another of his horse's, Pay Me Smart, had three wins and two seconds in January including a win at the Golden Guitar Carnival in Tamworth.
Schipp is survived by wife, Beverley, his daughters, Raelene and Kylie, and his daughters' families.
His family has asked that donations be made to Tour de Cure in order to assist with research to improve the treatment of people suffering from stomach cancer.
Donations can be made via https://tourdecure.grassrootz.com/in-memory/barry-john-schipp.
Schipp's funeral will be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church on Monday at 10am.
