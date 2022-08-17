The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Barry Schipp 'fondly remembered' by harness racing industry

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated August 24 2022 - 9:09am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barry Schipp and his wife, Beverley (left) after a win at Tamworth Paceway this year. Picture by PeterMac Photography

Tamworth harness racing has lost one of its most influential figures.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.