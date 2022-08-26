The city's community of classic car fanatics has rallied around a local RFS unit, with the charity event tipped to be the first of many to be held by local petrolheads
Organisers of the city's first 'cars and coffee' event hope the event will push the Moore Creek RFS into top gear.
Advertisement
Event organiser and New England Mustang Owners Group member Steve Bartlett said the Sunday event was a first for the city, but he already had high hopes for its future.
"It's very much a community day and it's just an opportunity for the car culture in Tamworth and their friends and family to get together to show their cars off in a very picturesque, picnic-like atmosphere," he said.
"No winners no trophies just car display.
"I'm going to bring a BBQ and have lunch here. A lot of my friends will do the same."
He predicted the event would attract as many as 80 cars, but hopes to be able to put the pedal to the metal if the first show proves a success.
Mr Bartlett hopes to hold the cars and coffee event every three months, with the show tipped to grow fairly rapidly, he said.
"I'm styling it on one that's run in Dubbo. It draws 200 cars. They hold it every month"
"At this stage I'm looking at every three months. I'll be doing more of them."
Attendees will donate at least a dollar coin entry fee, but the hope is that people will voluntarily donate a bit more.
Moore Creek Rural Fire Service Brigade fundraising officer Emma Rust said the money will go to new equipment.
The unit boasts dozens of members and three vehicles, but has only one shed.
Read also:
They hope to be able to put the some of the money towards building a second, to serve as a classroom, or as a bedroom in case of a long-running firefighting campaign.
"It'll go towards improvements to the shed, it'll mean we'll be able to buy some much needed fire gear," she said.
The event kicks off at 10am on August 28 and will run until 2pm. All car-lovers or spectators are welcome at the Moore Creek Recreation Ground, Moore Creek Road.
An array of fire-fighting equipment and historic fire trucks will also be on display to add further colour and interest to the many historic and magnificent cars.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.