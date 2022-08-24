Team breaks new ground Advertising Feature

AN EVOLVING BUSINESS: The team at Viaduct Carpet Court have seen an increasing demand for flooring as well as changes in styles and product choices since first opening their shop opposite Viaduct Park 40 years ago.

In the late 1960s, Steppenwolf was taking us on a "magic carpet ride", and two decades later, a similar ride began for Kel Colyer at Viaduct Carpet Court.



Now in its 41st year, the team has been reflecting on the journey, the four premises from which they've operated and the changes they've seen.

"It all started when four young blokes, all carpet layers, decided to go out on their own," Mr Colyer said.



"We set up shop on the corner of Peel and O'Connell, opposite Viaduct Park, and that's how the business name came about.



"We quickly grew out of that store, moved over the road and bought the building at 248 Peel, and even with an added mezzanine level, that soon became too small. Another move in Peel Street and we stayed there until 2017.



"Five or so years ago we moved to our Taminda complex and even there we started to outgrow it, so we added a huge warehouse out the back."

Tamworth and its surrounds have seen phenomenal growth over the past four decades, with estates at Calala, Forest Hills, Daruka, Kingswood, among others.



Not only has there been increasing demand, but also changes in styles and product choices. "Laminate and hybrid flooring has been a winner for us because it's taken over a lot from ceramic tiles," Mr Colyer said. "Larger portions of new homes, and even renos.



"The warmth and comfort of laminates, timber flooring, and hybrids, have become more attractive for people as some found the tiles a bit hard and cold."

As with many businesses in the city, the start of the COVID era had an immediate impact on Carpet Court.

"The first week of COVID, the wheels fell off. We just didn't see a customer," Mr Colyer said.



"We thought we'd hit rock bottom. Then the week after that, people were obviously staying home, so we were working by appointment only, leaving samples at the door.



"Then it just went gangbusters ever since. People were spending their travel dollar on floor coverings and window coverings."