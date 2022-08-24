A legless lizard which is endemic to the Hunter Valley and Liverpool Plains could hold the key to the future of a massive mine expansion.
The NSW Independent Planning Commission has delayed its determination on the Mount Pleasant mine expansion following the discovery of a new, possibly threatened species of lizard.
Advertisement
The commission was due to deliver its determination on the expansion proposal this week, however, it advised on Tuesday night that the deadline would be extended to September 8 to allow new material to be considered.
In a letter dated 12 August 2022, the Department of Planning advised the commission that: 'MACH Energy Australia Pty Ltd (MACH) [the applicant for the Project] has provided the Department with a research paper ... confirming that the Legless Lizard recorded at Mount Pleasant is not the Striped Legless Lizard (Delma impar) as previously thought, but is in fact a new species not previously identified. Importantly, this species is not yet listed as threatened under the Biodiversity Conservation Act 2016 (BC Act).'
MACH Energy, wants to mine an extra 247 million tonnes of coal at its Mount Pleasant Operation. The project would extend the mine's life by 22 years to the end of 2048.
The lizard found on the mine site by researchers from the Australian Museum has now been identified as the Hunter Valley Delma (Delma vescolineata).
Environmental lobby group Lock the Gate has written to federal environment minister Tanya Plibersek alerting her to the discovery.
Should the IPC approve the Mount Pleasant expansion, a final assessment would be required by the Federal Environment Department.
Read also:
"Minister Plibersek has acknowledged the dire straits Australia's wildlife is in, and we're hoping she will follow up her words with action," Lock the Gate NSW spokesperson Nic Clyde said.
"Here is a classic example of a newly discovered species whose habitat would be devastated if a coal mine is built, and where she has the final say on whether that coal mine goes ahead.
"Frankly, the terrifying emissions Mount Pleasant would produce should be enough to send MACH Energy packing. We're hoping the discovery of the Hunter Valley Delma seals the fate of this horrendous proposal once and for all."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.