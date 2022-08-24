In a letter dated 12 August 2022, the Department of Planning advised the commission that: 'MACH Energy Australia Pty Ltd (MACH) [the applicant for the Project] has provided the Department with a research paper ... confirming that the Legless Lizard recorded at Mount Pleasant is not the Striped Legless Lizard (Delma impar) as previously thought, but is in fact a new species not previously identified. Importantly, this species is not yet listed as threatened under the Biodiversity Conservation Act 2016 (BC Act).'