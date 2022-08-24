TWO people have been taken to hospital after a car rolled north of Tamworth on the New England Highway.
Police, paramedics and the Rural Fire Service (RFS) were called to reports of a crash on the highway about 8.30am on Wednesday.
Paramedics arrived to find two women injured in the rollover, at the intersection of Muswell Hill Road.
They treated a woman, aged in her 20s, for back and chest pain.
A woman in her 30s was also assessed for a minor head injury, as well as chest pain.
The patients were stabilised at the scene and then taken by road ambulance to Tamworth hospital.
They were both believed to be in a stable condition.
The cause of the rollover is being investigated.
There are no delays for motorists on the highway.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
