Roosters winger Jack Anderson believes there was someone very dear to him watching on as he did his customary try-celebration backflip, at Kootingal Recreation Reserve on Sunday afternoon.
Anderson's beloved nana, Nancy Fisher, passed away at the start of the year.
The Tamworth carpenter, 23, and his two younger brothers, twins Cooper and Cody, play every match with "Nan" written on their wrist strapping. The twins are members of the Roosters' under-16 side.
Anderson said that mark of respect gave him and his brothers "a bit of motivation".
"She loved football, she loved it!" he said. "She never missed a [Roosters] game."
"So it was hard when it [her death] happened," he added. "But it psyched us all up, that's for sure.
"We've really come out of our skin. We keep playing as hard as we can for her. We know she's up there watching us."
Anderson's runaway solo try in the 79th minute on Sunday put an exclamation mark on a 51-26 win over Narrabri.
The former Oxley High student's eye-catching try celebration stemmed from an online video of him performing a backflip in a gym after doing weights.
"I was like, 'Yeah, I can do that,'" he said of the gym challenge, adding that "everyone" at the Roosters saw the video.
"And they said, 'If you're gonna do it at the gym, we wanna see it on the footy field,'" he added.
The aerial display is an entertaining expression of Anderson's love of rugby league. With his surfer-like blond hair and high energy, he is a distinctive presence on the field.
Roosters coach Geoff Sharpe said Anderson was a "good kid" with "speed to burn".
The flyer, Sharpe continued, "has had a few injuries" but was "working his way back into playing good, regular first-grade footy".
"Time for him to take his game to another level now," the veteran mentor said of the West Lions junior and former Collegian Warrior. "He knows that, and is getting his confidence up."
Third-placed Kootingal-Moonbi play away to Gunnedah on Sunday.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
