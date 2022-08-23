Every now and then, trainers will make a call which turns out to be so spot on it feels almost mystical.
That was the case yesterday, when Tamworth trainer Sue Grills was preparing her five-year-old mare, Jillonni, to run in race six at the Scone meet.
Given the horse's fondness for running towards the front and the overcast, windy conditions on the day, Grills offered some advice to jockey Anna Roper.
"She drew an outside barrier and there was always good speed inside her," Grills said.
"So I just to Anna 'If you could sit third or fourth, that would be ideal', and it worked beautifully."
Grills' words proved prescient, as Roper followed her advice to a tee and sat third until the final straight, where Jillonni surged to the front to claim the win by nearly a length.
It was the latest in a string of placegetters that Grills has trained in recent months.
While it has been pleasing to watch her horses win consistently, Grills attributed the hot streak to nothing more than good fortune.
"It's just a run of good luck," she said.
"You have good runs sometimes, you don't do anything different but your horses just seem to find form.
"I don't know what it is."
That fortune was certainly with Grills today, as the rain managed to hold off in Scone until just after Jillonni had claimed her win.
The result did not come as a surprise to Grills, who said the mare has "always had a lot of ability."
"It was a pretty tough race and she hasn't raced for a long time. But Anna rode her a treat, and the two kilos off always helps."
