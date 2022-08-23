The Northern Daily Leader

Racing: Sue Grills-trained Jillonni runs to a win in Scone

By Zac Lowe
August 23 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ridden by Anna Roper, Jillonni crosses the finish line in Scone yesterday as predicted by trainer Sue Grills. Picture by Bradley Photos.

Every now and then, trainers will make a call which turns out to be so spot on it feels almost mystical.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.