TIMES are changing with how Tamworth tackles crime.
More locals will now have a say on crime prevention in the city after council voted to increase community representation on the Tamworth Regional Crime Working Group.
The change will see an additional member of the community join the ranks, bringing the total to four, in a bid to diversify the group.
Tamworth Regional councillor and chair of the working group Mark Rodda said five expressions of interest were received and two were deemed to "fit the mould".
With one new member a former jail worker and one having worked with Lifeline, Cr Rodda said "they have the important experience and skill sets".
The decision will see Jennifer Peberdy and Trevor Watt join forces with existing members Mal MacPherson and Bill Campbell to represent the community.
The group will now also be known by a new name; the Tamworth Regional Community Safety Working Group.
It's a name Cr Rodda said better reflected the capacity of the group.
"We're more of an advocacy group than an organisation that can mitigate crime and antisocial behaviour in the community," he said.
Cr Phil Betts said he was "very happy" to support the new name and said it was time for change.
"Clearly what's happening now is not working and someone will get injured," he said.
"Over the last 12 months I have been inundated with questions and concerns by the broader community about the number of incidents occurring in relation to vehicle theft, fires and high speed chases.
"Someone will get seriously injured, or worse, we need to do something about it."
Cr Marc Sutherland also threw his support behind the name change and said the new name would allow council to look at things "more broadly rather than just a crime perspective".
The working group meets each quarter and includes representatives from government and non-government organisations.
But with only around 60 per cent of members showing up to the last meeting, Cr Sutherland said he hoped this would improve.
"It breaks my heart looking at the attendance of these meetings, we're just not getting the bums on the seats," he said.
The working group will soon review the draft Community Safety Plan, which will then be submitted to the Attorney General for approval.
Once approved, the plan will allow council to apply for grants, which in the past have covered the cost of CCTV cameras across the region.
Tamworth mayor Russell Webb said it was crucial the plan was approved as "quickly" as possible.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
