As the 157-kilogram Olympic bar crashed to the floor at Blake Mammarella's feet on Saturday, he bellowed his approval.
The 26-year-old looked equal parts euphoric and relieved in the moment. Not just because he had set a new personal best in the clean and jerk, but because it secured him a state championship title.
"It was a tight competition," Mammarella said.
"It was good for the spectators, it came down to the last lifts. That last one put me into first, and the guy coming second [Lachlan Irvine-Brown] had a final attempt."
But Irvine-Brown did not successfully lift his attempted 162kg clean and jerk, which left Mammarella at the top of the NSW Senior Weightlifting Championships 89 kilogram men's division.
Having previously snatched 130 kilograms, Mammarella's cumulative total of 287 kilograms - a new personal best - gave him a comfortable margin of victory.
And while he is relatively new to the sport, the Tamworth resident felt coming ahead of the championships that his best could be enough to snare him gold.
"Going into this competition, we saw the entry totals for the other lifters beforehand and I was up near the top," Mammarella said.
"I thought I had a good crack at getting at least a medal, maybe gold if I'm lucky. It just worked out."
So it did, and after the competition Mammarella flew to the Gold Coast, where he grew up, to celebrate with his family.
He first arrived in Tamworth three years ago with a passion for exercise, but without any serious competitive weightlifting experience. It was only after he began training at Snake Athletic that he began to see a future in the sport.
"They've got a great facility and my coach, Jake Douglas, he's really great and has been a big factor in trying to push me towards going to these competitions," Mammarella said.
"That helps, you need that support."
Now that he is qualified to take part in the national championships in December, Mammarella is eyeing the 300 kilogram mark. This, he believes, will not only give him a shot at a medal, but perhaps even put him in the frame for national representation.
"If you're semi-competitive in a sport, you always have those big aspirations," Mammarella said.
"The Commonwealth Games are going to be held in Melbourne in 2026, so that's certainly something that's achievable. I'd be 30, 31 by that time - still young enough to compete.
"That's definitely something I'll be striving towards."
