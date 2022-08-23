The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Video
Watch

Blake Mammarella claims state title with personal best lifts

By Zac Lowe
August 23 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blake Mammarella's winning lifts in Sydney. Footage supplied.

As the 157-kilogram Olympic bar crashed to the floor at Blake Mammarella's feet on Saturday, he bellowed his approval.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.