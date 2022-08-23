The Northern Daily Leader
Farrer triumph over TAS in North West Regional Youth Rugby 18s boys final 14-7

By Samantha Newsam
August 23 2022
Watching on nervously from the Scully Park sideline, Farrer coach Rory Marshman couldn't but marvel at, and be proud of the way his side, with 14 men, repelled The Armidale School for the last six minutes or so of their North West Regional Youth competition 18s boys final.

