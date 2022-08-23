Watching on nervously from the Scully Park sideline, Farrer coach Rory Marshman couldn't but marvel at, and be proud of the way his side, with 14 men, repelled The Armidale School for the last six minutes or so of their North West Regional Youth competition 18s boys final.
After defending for a large part of the first half they were already pretty out on their feet.
But they dug deep and managed to hold on for a 14-7 win, and claim the silverware and the bragging rights.
"I can't imagine after the first half how tired they would have been in those closing minutes," Marshman said.
"I think it was just determination and willpower that kept them fighting and kept them trying to kick out and keep TAS away from that position of the field where they could attack our tryline."
For the Year 12 players in the side, the win was the perfect send-off, and for many of them a long time coming with TAS beating them in the 16A's final two years ago, and the 14s before that.
"There is obviously a bit of a standing rivalry between ourselves and TAS. It's always a very hard fought victory if it is one, but it's always good to get the win over TAS if it's possible," Marshman said.
They entered the final on Friday night with a win apiece throughout the year.
Farrer's defensive effort in the first half was really what set the win up, holding TAS to just the one converted try despite a mountain of possession and territory.
Marshman reckoned they would have had between 85 to 90 per cent of the possession, and spent probably 80 per cent of the first half or "maybe even more" inside Farrer's half.
"We tried to strategically play down down their end, but there was a little bit of a breeze into our faces in that first half so we'd kick and it just didn't quite get far enough and TAS would be ready to counter," he said.
"TAS did a fantastic job of keeping us pinned in our half. We were just fortunate enough that we defended so well and only held them to seven, so that was really impressive."
After some rallying words from Marshman, and fullback Charlie Kennedy, who spoke emotionally about going out and proving why they were minor premiers and showing them who they are, they struck within the first few minutes of the second half.
"From scoring that try they really gained a lot of momentum and energy back and were able to score again within the next five to 10 minutes," he said.
"So that really kind of turned the tide in terms of the momentum for quite a bit of the second half."
TAS though were "always threatening" and when Farrer had a player sent off for a high tackle, it made for a "very tense" and "nerve-racking" last six minutes.
Marshman found it tough to single anyone out in what was a great team effort but did heap praise on captain Henry Johns for his decision making. Both of their tries came from his calls on set piece plays.
He noted that he also, after they had been awarded a penalty midfield after the whistle had blown, rather than kick for the line, which would have meant they had to play the lineout and given TAS a chance to steal, recognised that if they took the tap and kicked the ball out that it would be general play and would be the end of the game.
Farrer also won the 16s boys, while Scone were triumphant in the 14s boys, Gunnedah the 14s girls, Pirates the 16s girls and Narrabri the 18s girls.
