Farrer 1st XV coach Rory Marshman could only marvel at the tenacity and heart his side showed to with 14 men repel The Armidale School for six minutes and hold on to win the North West Regional Youth Rugby 18s boys silverware.
After defending for the majority of the first half they were already pretty busted.
But they managed to rally to take the win 14-7, the silverware and the bragging rights.
"There is obviously a bit of a standing rivalry between ourselves and TAS. It's always a very hard fought victory if it is one, but it's always good to get the win over TAS if it's possible," Marshman said.
It was a win that for a lot of the side felt a long time coming. The majority of the side were part of the 16A's side that were beaten by TAS in the grand final back in 2020, and before that the 14s.
They entered the final on Friday night with a win apiece throughout the year. TAS won their meeting as part of the Dick Hogdson Shield, 15-10 "in a very close match in some wet conditions".
Farrer then squared the ledger but both sides were missing players to representative duties.
Marshman said the first half was "very tense and quite stressful".
"The more I think about it and replay it, it's impressive for me as a coach that TAS only scored seven points," he said.
He reckoned they would have had between 85 to 90 per cent of the possession. They also had the benefit of the territory with probably 80 per cent of the first half or "maybe even more" played inside Farrer's half.
"We tried to strategically play down down their end, but there was a little bit of a breeze into our faces in that first half so we'd kick and it just didn't quite get far enough and TAS would be ready to counter," he said.
"TAS did a fantastic job of keeping us pinned in our half.
"We were just fortunate enough that we defended so well and only held them to seven, so that was really impressive."
They then struck within the first few minutes of the second half.
"From scoring that try they really gained a lot of momentum and energy back into themselves and they're able to score again within the next five to 10 minutes," Marshman said.
"So that really kind of turned the tide in terms of the momentum for quite a bit of the second half."
Still they couldn't afford to switch off with TAS "always threatening" and ready to take advantage of any mistakes.
"It was a very tense back half of the second half, especially when, with about six minutes to go, we had a player sent off for a high tackle, so we were down to 14," he said.
"I can't imagine after the first half how tired they would have been in those closing minutes.
"I think it was kind of just determination and willpower that kept them, fighting and kept them trying to kick out and keep TAS away from that position of the field where they could attack our tryline."
The finals were played at Scully Park.
Farrer also won the 16s boys, while Scone were triumphant in the 14s boys, Gunnedah the 14s girls, Pirates the 16s girls and Narrabri the 18s girls.
