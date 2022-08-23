The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Good News

Walcha man wins $101,000 in jackpot of Lucky Lotteries after purchasing ticket from Walcha Newsagency

By Newsroom
Updated August 23 2022 - 4:04am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Walcha man has been playing for more than 30 years and bought the winning ticket at the Walcha Newsagency. Picture from file

A LOCAL man is $101,000 richer after hitting the jackpot, winning first prize in today's Lucky Lotteries.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.