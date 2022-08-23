A LOCAL man is $101,000 richer after hitting the jackpot, winning first prize in today's Lucky Lotteries.
The Walcha man has been playing for more than 30 years and bought the winning ticket at the Walcha Newsagency.
The man won the first prize of $100,000 before walking away with a $1000 consolation prize.
The phone call about his win took his breath away, officials from The Lott said.
"I'll have to tell a few family members today but try to keep it on the down low," he told staff.
"I know I'll help my family and pay off some bills.
"It's a nice boost!"
The win comes a week after a Tamworth man won $520,000 on an instant scratchie after he bought it from a Tamworth store.
Bill Duncan - who owns the Walcha Newsagency - said the win was a big highlight for the business.
"It's the first time we've sold a major prize in the game," he said.
"It's truly tremendous news for the local community as we're only a town of around 14,000 people.
"We've been here for only two-and-a-half years, and we've already sold a $250,000 top prize on an Instant Scratch-Its ticket."
Mr Duncan said it a was boost for the community and hopefully "this win is the start of many more".
