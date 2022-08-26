Local AFL fans will be jumping for joy this weekend with all four AFL North West semi-finals set to take place at No. 1 Oval.
With that in mind, the Leader has decided to make our predictions for each of the games
Have a look at our picks for each of the four finals scheduled to take place this Saturday - what do you think?
Records:
Key Factors:
The lack of consistency in their lineup has really hurt the Kangaroos this year. They have some star players in the squad, but getting them on the field with regularity has been a struggle.
The Swans, meanwhile, have a very strong midfield and more scoring options up front. Erin Allan is currently third on the competition goal-scorers' list, with captain Jess O'Brien just a few spots lower.
Our prediction:
The Swans won both of the derby clashes to take place throughout the season, and I see no reason for that trend to change this weekend.
The Kangaroos have had moments of excellence throughout the year, but consistency has eluded them in both performance and team lineups.
If both sides are at full strength, it could be a close game. But the Swans have a more experienced squad and more firepower in the forwards, which I expect to give them the edge.
Records:
Key Factors:
The Bulldogs' biggest strength this season has been the almost ridiculous depth of their roster. Rarely have they played two consecutive games with the same lineup, but they have managed to stay unbeaten for the second consecutive year.
As evidenced by their obscene percentage, they are strong across the ground and opponents often struggle to find any weaknesses of which they can take advantage.
But Inverell's gritty, hard-hitting style is effective and they have even managed to score more points in total than Gunnedah this year.
Prediction:
These two teams are undoubtedly the powerhouses of the women's competition, and in many ways this game could be seen as a grand final before the grand final.
Inverell is the only side to have challenged the Bulldogs' supremacy this year, and the last two games between the sides resulted in a draw and a two-point win for Gunnedah.
As far as predictions go, there is almost nothing to split either team except for Gunnedah's history of success in finals.
Without knowing if either team will benefit from playing at a neutral ground, I've got to pick the Bulldogs on the basis of their unbeaten run. But expect this one to be exciting and very close.
Key Factors: One word: accuracy.
The last time both sides played at No. 1 Oval, the Swans claimed the win but Inverell had more scoring shots and straighter kicking could have secured them a momentous upset.
The home ground advantage will most likely be of benefit to the Swans, and coach Paul Kelly expects them to be near full strength for the clash.
However, the goalscoring threat posed by the Saints could be decisive if they can stifle Tamworth's forwards. Likewise, the Swans will certainly hope to stop Angus Croft adding to his competition-leading haul of 48 goals for Inverell this year.
Prediction: Much like the women's game between Gunnedah and Inverell, this is very hard to pick.
The Swans have won two of three encounters between the two sides, but each game was close. However, the Saints have only won three from seven away games this year, so the home advantage for Tamworth is likely to be a factor.
Given the expectation of a full-strength side from the Swans, it's hard to look past them for this clash.
Key Factors: This one is likely to come down to which club is better able to pull together a full side this weekend. The Kangaroos have had many issues with injury and illness this season, and in recent weeks have struggled to field full teams.
The Nomads, meanwhile, rely on university players to flesh out their numbers and the difference in the level of their play is often evident during uni holidays.
The Nomads do, however, have a number of the top goalkickers this year, including Fraser Menzies, Noah Connick, and Dave Richards.
The Kangaroos have relied on Elliot Bowen to do the bulk of their scoring when he is available, due to a lack of other tall options among the forwards.
Prediction:
At full strength, the Kangaroos should win. But given their personnel shortages in recent weeks, which are expected to continue on Saturday, it's hard to know what they will produce.
The Nomads, meanwhile, have had similar struggles in recent weeks with three losses in their last three games (including one forfeit).
However, the last time the two played at No. 1 Oval, New England won, and appear to have more scoring options up front. This match is a genuine coin toss but I'm going to pick the visitors.
