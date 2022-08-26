The Northern Daily Leader
Opinion

AFL: The Leader reveals our picks for this weekend's AFL North West semi-finals

By Zac Lowe
Updated August 26 2022 - 11:19pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Local AFL fans will be jumping for joy this weekend with all four AFL North West semi-finals set to take place at No. 1 Oval.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.