The Werris Creek Magpies women were given exactly one directive on Saturday.
"'Go out and enjoy yourselves', that was the instruction," coach Jason Smith said.
They proceeded to do just that against the Boggabri Kangaroos, securing a 24-4 win as Dayna Porter scored two tries and Jess Baker, Hayley Flemming and Jess Slade also crossed.
"It was a good effort," Smith continued.
"The pressure was off today so they could have some fun.
"It was such a lovely day too. We just want to enjoy the last couple of games and this was our last home game.
"We've got Narrabri next week. Our last bus trip of the season, should be a good one to finish on."
Boggabri coach Steve Merlehan lamented his side's inability to take "advantage of our chances".
"Just couldn't get over the line," Merlehan told Group 4 Media.
"We lost the ball on early tackles too and took some dummies as well."
He thought Isabelle Byrne (the lone Boggy tryscorer) and Ashlyn Summers were the best Roos.
"We play Norths at home in our last home game, that's going to be a good game to finish on."
North Tamworth continued its impressive form with a good win at Moree on Saturday.
The Melissa Watson-coached Bearettes won 32-14 with Steph Halpin crossing for four tries.
She now has 20 for the season, three more than teammate Tayla King.
Moree's Sheldyn Briggs is equal third on the WEG G4 LLT Tryscoring ladder, crossing for 13 tries to be equal with Dungowan's Georgia Horniman and Gunnedah's Charlotte Eather.
Kootingal's Steph Fulwood is leading the LLT Pointscoring table after compiling 22 points in Sunday's 60-nil win over the Narrabri Bluebirds.
She has 140 points, 28 more than North Tamworth's Amy Barraclough (112).
The Roosterettes are third on the LLT ladder, equal with North Tamworth on 28 points, but with a 180 point deficit in the Points Differential to Norths. They have a 52-point advantage over Gunnedah though and could leapfrog them with a win on Sunday.
They play Gunnedah in the final round at Kitchener Park on Sunday in a massive game that could decide the minor premiership.
Werris Creek 24 (Dayna Porter 2, Jess Baker, Hayley Flemming, Jess Slade tries, Baker, Jamiah Hunt gls) def Boggabri 4 (Isabelle Byrne try).
North Tamworth 32 (Steph Halpin 4, Tegan Resch, Mikayla Cross tries, Amy Barraclough 2gls) def Moree 14 (Shai-Lee Smith, Kiyalee Duncan, Shanika Hippi tries, Stacey McIntosh gl).
Kootingal 60 (Monique Corbett 3, Steph Fulwood 2, Bromley Nankivell, Kasey Fulwood, Madi Roach, Kiara Briggs, Hayley Brown tries, Fulwood 7, Bianca Cubby gls) d Narrabri 0.
Manilla forfeited to Dungowan.
Group 4 Ladies League Tag ladder (for and against in brackets along with points differential):
Gunnedah 30 (344-144 PD +200), North Tamworth 28 (524-92 PD +432), Kootingal 28 (376-124 PD +252), Dungowan 27 (442-122 PD +320), Moree 16 (218-273 PD -55), Werris Creek 14 (200-314 PD -114), Manilla 13 (152-353 PD -201), Boggabri 8 (64-424 PD -360), Narrabri 6 (116-590 PD -474).
