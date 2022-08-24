Several other Mitchell facts may be of interest - he was knighted by Queen Victoria in England in 1839; he fought the last duel with pistols in Australia in 1851 v Stuart Donaldson who became the first Premier of NSW four years later; he invented the canvas water-bag, copying the aboriginal kangaroo-skin water-bag; he published a school textbook ('The Australian Geography' in 1850; he was promoted in later years from Major to Colonel; he was a Member for Port Phillip in the Legislative Council for 1 year in 1844; he invented the Boomerang Steamboat Propeller, the best in the World at that time; he was the Foundation President of the Sydney Mechanics School of Arts (Mechanics Institute) in 1835/36.