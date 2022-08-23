CONSTRUCTION on Gunnedah's new koala sanctuary is expected to start by the end of the year after the project's multi-million dollar budget blowout.
The contract for the second stage of design and building was awarded to Dubbo-based building company David Payne Construction.
The agreement comes after it was revealed the budget for the sanctuary had blown out by $6.2 million due to skyrocketing supply and labour costs.
Gunnedah Shire Council mayor Jamie Chaffey said despite the shortfall he was pleased council had remained committed to the project.
He said the Gunnedah koala sanctuary would be a world-class park featuring an educational centre, a learning auditorium, a sick and injured koala hospital and will support studies and conservation.
"It will also showcase Gunnedah as the koala capital of the world and help ensure koalas remain a part of our lives into the future," he said.
In July, council agreed to seek more funding through grants to cover the budget shortfall, or utilise loan funding, to ensure the park went ahead.
Cr Chaffey said times had changed since the project first received $6.48 million from the state government in 2018.
"We were right on the brink of a pandemic that has had ramifications across the world in every industry, and construction has been hit hard by escalating costs," he said.
Despite awarding the contract for the design and construction of the park, council are still on the hunt for a potential operator of the sanctuary.
Northern Queensland park and tourism operator CaPTA pulled out of the project in September, due to financial difficulties brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said with the construction contract awarded, the town was one step closer to reaping the rewards of the park.
"This latest development in the Gunnedah Koala Park project is a welcome next step on a project that will significantly grow the region's economy," Mr Anderson said.
"You can't carry the title of 'Koala Capital of the World' without the facilities to match and Gunnedah's world-class koala park will reflect the region's commitment to preserving our most iconic native species."
The koala sanctuary will also be home to a wildlife centre, shop, cafe and animal enclosures.
It will be built in a bushland setting with Oxley Highway frontage and entry via Hunts Road.
The first stage of the project included site identification, design, development approval and expressions of interest for construction.
