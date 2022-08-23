The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Gunnedah Koala Sanctuary construction to start in 2022 after tender awarded to Dubbo-based David Payne Construction

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated August 23 2022 - 1:01am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gunnedah Shire Council mayor Jamie Chaffey and Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson at the Koala Sanctuary site. Picture Gunnedah Shire Council

CONSTRUCTION on Gunnedah's new koala sanctuary is expected to start by the end of the year after the project's multi-million dollar budget blowout.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.