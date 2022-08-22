A GANG of teenagers is behind Tamworth's latest crime wave, with officers abandoning police chases because of the "danger" to the community.
High-end cars are the latest target of the offenders who stole close to half-a-dozen cars over the weekend during break and enters across Tamworth.
Homes in East and South Tamworth as well as Calala were hit by the thieves who mostly stole keys and went joyriding in the cars.
"We think there is a group of young persons behind this latest offending, and it's all very opportunistic crime," Oxley Detective Inspector Jason Darcy told the Leader.
Detective Darcy said there were clear links between some of the stolen cars, which were abandoned and torched in places like the brickworks in Coledale.
"They are targeting high-end cars, so people need to be conscious of where they leave them, and ensure they leave them secured," Detective Darcy said.
"Due to the high-risk level of driving, they were a danger to the community and so police couldn't engage pursuits in this case on the weekend.
"We have to reiterate the lock it or lose it message because in some cases we're seeing homes and cars unlocked and the offenders go straight in and out."
Detective Darcy said all stolen cars had been recovered, including a Toyota Landcruiser which was the subject of a public appeal. He said "unfortunately" some had been torched.
"These offenders are all wearing dark clothing, they're carrying those little man bags or satchels, or what they call eshays, and hoodies," he said.
"So we appeal to the service station operators to implement a pay-before-you-pump policy, because like on the weekend, we saw offenders going to these service stations, filling up and leaving, or using hoodies, glasses and concealing their faces to avoid detection.
"If they had to remove those items, then the information we got from there would go a long way to solving these matters."
Anyone with information on suspicious activity, or who knows the identity of those involved, is urged to contact Tamworth police on 6768 2999.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
