THE tick of approval has been given for council staff to relocate into the old Leader building, after asbestos issues forced staff to evacuate their main office on Peel Street.
Tamworth Regional Council has approved a development application for change of use, alterations and additions to the old Northern Daily Leader building on 179 Marius Street.
Staff will be spread across levels 2, 3 and 4 of the building at the corner of Marius and Brisbane streets for a three-year period.
The go-ahead has also been given to refit the council-owned Parry Building, with $242,000 allocated in July for refurbishment works.
Mayor Russell Webb told the Leader on Monday while he is briefed on council's plan, the move is being handled internally and he couldn't provide further information.
"With what's happening with us moving out of Ray Walsh House because of the issues we're facing there with asbestos and moving into all of the new premises, that is all being handled operationally," he said.
Council was contacted for further comment.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
