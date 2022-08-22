Professor Simon Evans tinkered at the mechanics of computer programming before finding a new life in law that eventually led to his passion for academia.
The Acting Vice-Chancellor has recently stepped up to the role left vacant when his predecessor Brigid Heywood resigned.
Professor Heywood resigned after being charged with assault. It's an offence she denies, and it's not a matter the acting VC can comment on. He has set his sights and focus on the role asked of him by UNE's Chancellor James Harris.
And that is, he says, to ensure the continuity and stability of the university's operations and direction, while also committing to providing a safe and respectful environment for staff and students.
Although, he did not expect to take on the role as Vice-Chancellor, after recently making the shift from Melbourne to the Northern Tablelands of NSW in January to settle in the role as Deputy VC.
But he is working long hours in a position that affords him little time to indulge his passion for photography which he says is a creative outlet for his technical skills.
EARLY YEARS
After finishing HSC, Professor Evans studied science with an honours in pure maths at the University of Sydney before graduating to work for one year as a computer programmer.
"So I have a strong interest in matters of science and technology," he said.
Unsatisfied with the techie way-of-life, he returned to study law at the University of Sydney and was soon working as an associate to a judge in the High Court where he honed his skills in constitutional law and public law.
"I'm really interested in how government serves the people and how it is accountable for the exercise of its powers," he said.
"And that interest tracks across into the full range of public institutions that are able to work for the public good."
Prof. Evans later completed a Phd at Cambridge University which took three years and resulted in a thesis titled 'proprietary remedies in insolvency'.
After working for about 20 years at the University of Melbourne, then about three years at LaTrobe University in Victoria, Prof. Evans decided to take the big leap into rural life, accepting a role as Deputy Vice-Chancellor at UNE in January.
REGIONAL UNIVERSITIES AND THEIR COMMUNITIES
"What drives me is the idea of universities as critical public institutions that serve their communities in three really important ways," he said. "In creating educational opportunities, in advancing the frontiers of knowledge, and connecting with their communities."
"As a regional university, the UNE makes a really distinctive contribution to the communities it serves," he said.
"This university is not just a bunch of buildings sitting in Armidale with facilities in Tamworth, Moree and Taree. It's an institution that is part of those communities, and serves them in important ways."
HEALTHCARE
Wearing a face mask to the interview with ACM due to his treatment for Chron's (an autoimmune disease) making him susceptible, Prof. Evans was keen to highlight the role UNE played in rolling out vaccinations in on-campus clinics during COVID.
And addressing the shortage of health staff in rural areas, Prof. Evans says the university is working with the Hunter New England Health District and other healthcare providers to ensure there are incentives, such as placements, for healthcare graduates to train and stay in the regions.
"They're much more likely to remain as part of the healthcare workforce in this region when they graduate, than if they've gone off to Sydney or Brisbane to train as doctors (or nurses)," he said.
Prof. Evans' values also align with equitable healthcare for people across all sectors of society, particularly those in lower socioeconomic areas where, statistically he says, rates of diabetes and other diseases are higher.
He is currently working with the Dean of Medicine, Dr Jennifer Williams, on an initiative called the New England Virtual Health Network NEVHiN, which could see the online delivery of health and training of health professionals.
DIVERSITY
UNE is a global leader in agricultural, rural issues and animal genetics across a swathe of Australia's landscape, and Prof. Evans says he saw that during the May graduations when more than a dozen of their students from across the world presented their PhDs.
"The experience they bring to Armidale is immensely enriching to the town," he said.
"And they usually return home and take some part of Australia, and the richness of the Armidale community, back to where they came from.
"I think that is just inspiring; the diversity of our university community, and that is just one small sample of it."
Mr Evans was also keen to point out the importance of the university's connection to the Indigenous Australian community, and to minority groups such as the Ezidis who suffered horrific persecution under the Islamic State in Afghanistan.
STUDENTS
With the majority of UNE students studying off-campus, Prof. Evans says the transition to online classes during COVIDovid was relatively seamless for the smaller cohort of on-campus students.
"But we have resumed to the greatest extent possible the face-to-face delivery of teaching here on campus and continue the online delivery as well," he said.
"There have been changes through COVID but we're delivering to the 2022 timetable."
Prof. Evans said the university is continually refining their programs in light of students raising concerns.
He said students want to connect with their academics and are "overwhelmingly satisfied" with those who are teaching them.
They want high quality online materials that enable them to study flexibly, advance their skills so they can gain the employment they want, or to expand their skills and knowledge.
SETTLING IN TO RURAL LIFE
Prof. Evans has spent most of his life in the big cities such as Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra.
It was during his childhood in Sydney where he cultivated a passion for science and music that continues in his preference for classical music. "Although," said the father of two, "my daughter is continually expanding my tastes to more contemporary forms."
Today Prof. Evans lives on the edge of Armidale with his partner and daughter on a couple of acres with a dam and a few horses as his nearest neighbours. His son lives in Canberra.
"I'm really enjoying it. I'm enjoying the strong sense of the seasons. It's something you don't really get, or is more muted, in the city," he said.
"It's the sensual experiences of the countryside... whether it's the strong smell of manure, or the sound of animals in the next paddock or the crunch of frost, it's just a wonderfully enriching environment in which to work and to make a contribution."
UNE Chancellor James Harris and the university's council are expected to be in charge of the search for a permanent Vice-Chancellor.
The role has not yet been advertised, so Prof. Evans says it is too premature for him to be "going down any of those paths."
