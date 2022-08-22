The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

UNE's Acting VC Professor Simon Evans on his vision, values and life prior to joining the university's Armidale campus in January.

RG
By Rachel Gray
August 22 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Professor Simon Evans tinkered at the mechanics of computer programming before finding a new life in law that eventually led to his passion for academia.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.