THREE towns are still without power today after a truck carrying mining goods crashed into a power pole on Sunday night.
Essential Energy crews are working to get power back online for the Murrurundi, Willow Tree and Blandford areas after a crash on the New England Highway in Murrurundi.
The truck - which was laden with mining equipment - hit the power pole before 8pm on Sunday, snapping the poll.
Powerlines were brought down as a consequence across the highway, blocking the road and traffic.
Essential Energy said as a result, the electricity network automatically shut down almost immediately as a safety precaution.
It meant almost 1500 homes and businesses suddenly lost power.
A spokesperson for Essential Energy said crews were deployed to the scene and worked to reroute the network around the fault, meaning about 175 homes got their power restored.
Workers also installed a quick fix on the power pole to get the road reopened, and traffic moving again.
On Monday morning, crews from Tamworth set about trying to repair the pole, but its no easy job with power not expected to be restored to the towns before 6pm.
"Essential Energy crews from Tamworth are preparing to replace the damaged power pole today, however 1284 customers in Murrurundi, Blandford, Willow Tree and surrounding areas will remain without power [on Monday] until repairs can be completed," the spokesperson said.
"Essential Energy sincerely apologises to customers for any inconvenience and thanks them for their patience as crews work to repair the damage and restore power as quickly and safely as possible."
