IT'S full steam ahead for members of a vintage fire engine club, who've outgrown their current shed.
The Tamworth Classic Fire Engine Group has been so busy restoring old classics to their former glory, it's run out of space at Showground Road and needs extra room to fire up more engines.
President Barry Owen said the club has about 23 members and sources old fire engines from wherever they can get them.
"We've had a lot of people from the general public see what we do, and become very interested and joined the club too, and it's just grown from there," he said.
"We've been at the current facility for five years, and we couldn't have done it without the support of Harness Racing NSW, they put us in the shed."
The club, which is made up of retained, retired and permanent firefighters and community members, is now restoring two new engines.
"One motor that's in there, there's only three left in Australia and we have one that we're restoring now," Mr Owen said.
Tamworth mayor Russell Webb said the council is working towards securing the hard-working club a new home.
"It's just a magnificent group, Tamworth has been so lucky over the past 50 years with the people we've had serving as firemen, retired and come and joined this group," he said.
"And it's all about their mental health. But it's also about restoring the history of yesteryear."
A run down old 1939 Denis Ace from Wee Waa has just been restored from the ground up, with funding from the federal government's Stronger Communities Program.
New England MP Barnaby Joyce toured the facilities on Monday to see the restored truck and congratulate the club on their work.
