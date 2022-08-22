HARRY Potter, Hairy Maclary and Buzz Lightyear in a room together can only mean one thing.
It's Book Week.
Parents have reported shoulder to shoulder traffic in the aisles of costume stores in Tamworth while others have avoided the queues and gotten crafty with DIY outfits of their little one's favourite characters.
Despite books like Harry Potter hitting the shelves for the last time in the early 2000's it appears the cult-following transcends generations with wizards and witches with their wands ready in Tamworth.
Super heroes were a popular choice among kids alongside Dr Seuss classics and The Rainbow Fish.
Dreaming with eyes open is the theme for this year's Book Week which runs until Friday.
Check back in throughout the week as the Leader compiles a gallery of the best of Book Week 2022.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
