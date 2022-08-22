The Northern Daily Leader
42 Northbrook Lane, Manilla is on the market for $320,000

Updated August 22 2022 - 3:40am, first published 3:35am
Property of the week | 42 Northbrook Lane, Manilla

Charming cottage is filled with character | 42 Northbrook Lane, Manilla
  • 2 bedrooms
  • 1 bathroom
  • 4-car garage
  • AGENCY: Purtle Plevey Agenices
  • AGENT: Sally Purtle
  • CONTACT: 0427 217 089
  • PRICE: $320,000
  • INSPECT: By appointment

Embark on your next chapter with this charming character filled cottage which will afford you the country lifestyle that you have been searching for.

