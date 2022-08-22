Charming cottage is filled with character | 42 Northbrook Lane, Manilla

Embark on your next chapter with this charming character filled cottage which will afford you the country lifestyle that you have been searching for.
Set on an impressive 950sq m parcel of land, this quaint cottage combines traditional cottage style with modern touches throughout. The move in, ready-to-live-in abode has plenty of potential or for the savvy investor to rent out as is. Estimated rental return is $340 per week.
The easy care layout of the home will impress you. Accessed from the hallway at the front of the home are the two generously sized, light filled bedrooms.
All of the main living areas throughout are carpeted, the main living room boasts charming original features such as the original fireplace, as well as the reverse cycle air conditioning to ensure comfort all year round, the lounge room is centrally positioned in the middle of the home.
Well equipped dine in kitchen which has been tastefully modernised offering an abundance of storage space, freestanding electric oven, accessing the alfresco dining area through the side door of the kitchen.
The bathroom is positioned at the rear of the home, with stand alone shower and separate toilet.
The level block boasts a double garage with pergola at the rear of the property, there is also a double carport adjacent to the home with drive through access.
Nestled among established trees and gardens, a fully enclosed yard. This home is conveniently located. Manilla is in an ideal location which places you within easy reach of all the amenities Manilla has to offer.
Manilla is a welcoming community and has so much to offer. As you stroll down the main street you will are sure to be impressed with the variety of shops, including cafes, giftware and antiques.
Two primary schools, high school, day care centre and preschool, public transport to and from Tamworth daily.
Manilla is located on Fossickers Way 45 kilometres from Tamworth.
On inspection you will be made to feel like this is the one for you, you will want to call this beautiful quaint 1920s cottage your very own.
An inspection is highly recommended.
