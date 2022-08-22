The Northern Daily Leader
Draft Regional Water Strategy warns of 'real and urgent risk' of dried-out Tamworth after climate change

By Andrew Messenger
August 22 2022 - 7:00pm
With climate change hitting the region hard in the coming decades, rainfall could halve in Tamworth for some 24 month periods during the worst droughts in the driest climate scenario.

There is a "real and urgent risk" that the city of Tamworth could run out of water in a severe, prolonged drought, even if the city doesn't grow.

