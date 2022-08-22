As the six One2Boxing fighters hit the road for Brisbane last week, coach Jamie Carroll was sure they could all claim Golden Gloves titles.
But earlier today, during the long trek back to Tamworth, the reality of their three first-place winners was still sinking in.
"I've still got to pinch myself," Carroll said.
"I was confident in what the team had been doing going into the tournament, but still to go up there on that stage and not just win, but to dominate [was thrilling]."
Of the six fighters to go up from Tamworth, Sienna Carroll, Cody Vitalone, and Rohan Martin emerged victorious in their respective divisions on Saturday
Sienna, at 11 years old, is the youngest of the team and proved nigh impossible to hit in her only fight of the tournament, Carroll said.
"She boxed so brilliantly," he said.
"I was worried about the juniors, because we had no gauge ... we didn't know the level they were at or what we'd come up against.
"Sienna has a skill set, and when she came out and fought, she blew me away. She didn't get hit."
Martin, meanwhile, also had just the one fight in his division but impressed Carroll with his improvement since his losing debut in April. The 15-year-old earned a third-round stoppage to claim the title.
"It's great to see," Carroll said.
"He's improved out of sight, and to bounce back after losing his first fight, it takes a lot to come back. It shows good character."
Vitalone, meanwhile, had the longest road to the final of the three champions, but had the most spectacular run leading in.
In his two first fights, Vitalone stunned the crowd with a pair of knockouts.
"On the opening day of the tournament, and he produced a devastating knockout," Carroll said.
"It was an eerie moment, it just went silent."
A similar result in his second fight led Vitalone to the final, where he was unable to finish the Gold Coast's Brendan Wallace but claimed the title in a gritty decision.
"He dominated, didn't get the stoppage but he tried," Carroll said.
The other three fighters in the team did not win gold, but all made the finals of their respective divisions.
Malachi Towns won his first fight convincingly only to fall short in the gold medal fight.
Meanwhile, Sebastian Rogers went straight into a final but fought a tough opponent and, though he "never took a backwards step", lost a hard-fought decision.
Much like Vitalone, Jesse Taylor made an immediate impression with a knockout win in his first fight. However, he came up against John Johannssen in the final and lost a razor-thin split decision.
"It was a war," Carroll said.
"And old mate was tough, he stood up to Jesse's punches and he was giving them back."
With three winners and three runners-up, Carroll believes the tournament has done all six fighters a world of good as they look to progress their boxing careers.
"We got to see the level of amateurs that you want to see," he said.
"We got to see Callum Peters win the gold, he's a Commonwealth Games silver medallist.
"They've seen how good they've got to get now, and that's our target."
Carroll also thanked Anthony Rogers, with whom he has shared the coaching duties in the lead-up to and over the course of the tournament.
