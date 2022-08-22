The Northern Daily Leader

Boxing: Three One2Boxing fighters return with Golden Gloves titles

By Zac Lowe
Updated August 22 2022 - 5:52am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As the six One2Boxing fighters hit the road for Brisbane last week, coach Jamie Carroll was sure they could all claim Golden Gloves titles.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.