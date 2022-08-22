IT'S hoped a long-awaited upgrade of an asbestos riddled BMX facility will put the club back on track after its numbers dwindled drastically since the track shut its gates.
Tamworth City BMX Club member Brett Morris said the club is down to about a dozen members, with those remaining having to travel out of town to train.
"It's hard to run a club without a track," he said.
"We were up around 90 members at the start of 2020, but that will grow exponentially once a track opens up again."
The site has been out of action since non-friable asbestos was found in March 2020.
Tamworth mayor Russell Webb said the discovery brought an end to an era for the "very progressive sporting body".
"Back in the 80s, and 90s, they did some great work and had a lot of membership and really were successful in the sport," he said.
"But the asbestos contamination brought an end to this, and all of a sudden, we had a real big issue, at a community level."
Over the last two years, Tamworth Regional Council has engaged environmental consultants to develop an action plan to dispose of the asbestos in a safe manner, which will begin this week.
Contaminated material will be removed from the track over the next four weeks and contained within a cell on the site.
It will then be revamped and a new pump track constructed to provide extra training space for enthusiasts in an effort to boost numbers.
The pump track should be finished by the end of the year, but Cr Webb couldn't put a timeline on the overall upgrade.
"The timeliness of that will be up to the contractor and the availability of equipment," he said.
Mr Morris hopes to see club members back on the track as quickly as possible, and a renewed interest in the sport.
"The track is a little bit unique, we're not building it as a full time racetrack, but more as a facility in cooperation with the pump track to bring members in and to train," he said.
"The region is very light on clubs and we're hoping this will expand and promote racing throughout the region."
The upgrade is funded through $587,989 from the federal government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program.
The new pump track is funded through $55,000 from the NSW government.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
