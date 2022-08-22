The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Regional Council begins clean up to put asbestos riddled Marius Street BMX facility back on track

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
August 22 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth mayor Russell Webb, New England MP Barnaby Joyce and Tamworth City BMX Club member Brett Morris. Picture by Peter Hardin

IT'S hoped a long-awaited upgrade of an asbestos riddled BMX facility will put the club back on track after its numbers dwindled drastically since the track shut its gates.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.