HAVE you experienced excellent customer service this year?
It could be anything from an agent helping you secure your dream home to the head massage from your hairdresser.
Tamworth residents are now able to cast their vote for the People's Choice Award in the 2022 Quality Business Awards.
After record-breaking nominations were received for the annual awards, the list of finalists have been compiled with businesses from all walks of life proving why they deserve to take home top prize.
But any finalist from a customer service category has also been granted a second shot at walking away with an award in the people's choice section.
Tamworth Business Chamber president Stephanie Cameron said the category was all about giving the public a voice.
"What it's all about it showing public support for a finalist business that you think does an awesome job all year round," she said
"It's the community showing support for local business."
Apart from helping your favourite local business secure their time in the spotlight, voters will also go in the draw to win two return airfares to Sydney, courtesy of Link Airways.
Votes can be cast online and will close Monday September 5 at 5pm.
The winner will be at the 2022 Quality Business Awards gala dinner on Friday, September 9 at TRECC.
Full list of nominees below:
2 Rivers Pty Ltd
92.9fm Tamworth
A1 Hire
Aboriginal Employment Strategy
ACM Rural Events
Advanced Carpet Care
AIMBIG Employment Tamworth
Andromeda Industries
APM Employment Services
Aussie Tamworth
Austin Tourist Park
Bearing Accessories
Beautiful Image Tamworth
Beauty on Bridge Street
BEST Employment
Birrelee MACS
Blonde Republic
Bluedog Fences Australia
BP Viaduct
Brown & Hurley Group
Burger Bulls
Burke & Douglas Funerals
Burke & Smyth Real Estate
C7EVEN Communications
Cafe Vivaldi
Camp Grounds
Capitol Theatre Tamworth
Carpet One Tamworth
Carter Nutrition
Cavanaghs Stockmaster Pty Ltd
CH Boutique Hotel
Chester's Mechanical
Chris Watson Travel
Collins Booksellers Tamworth
Commonwealth Bank Business Centre
Curves Tamworth
Deco Wine Bar & Restaurant
Design Hair Studio
Escape Rooms Tamworth
Euphoria Hair.Beauty.Spa
Everingham Solomons Solicitors
F45 Training Tamworth
FarmCrete Pty Ltd
Fiona's Minibuses
Flight Centre Tamworth
Forty Winks Tamworth
Forum 6 Cinemas
Fossickers Tourist Park Nundle
Furney's Stockfeeds
Glamour Empire
Godfrey's
Goodstart Early Learning Calala
Harvey Norman Computers Tamworth
Helen Hystek Properties Pty Ltd
ibis Styles Tamworth
Illegal Lengths in Hair
Indigico Creative
Jake's Car Detailing
JB Hi-Fi Tamworth
Jim's Mowing Calala
Joblink Plus
Jobs Australia Enterprise Disability Employment Services
Jobs Australia Enterprise
Kareela Constructions
Kidszone
Leicht's Tyre & Auto
Lysaght Tamworth
Makeup by Marnie
Marius Small Animal Veterinary Clinic
McCulloch Agencies
Melanie Kate Celebrancy
Milestones Early Learning Centre - CBD, Tamworth
Milestones Early Learning Centre - South Tamworth
Miss Juju Foods
Molly Mays
Monogram It Workwear & Safety
Moonbi General Store
Moonbi Post Office
More Than Just a Pretty Face
Move-it Relocations & Storage Tamworth
MW & LM Single Builders Pty Ltd
Myo & Barn
Nathan Love's Homes
New England Behaviour Support
North West Shutters & Home Additions
Nundle Fuel & Cafe
O'Briens Earthmoving Solutions Pty Ltd
O'Grady Drama New England
Papa Luigi's
Partner Now Property
Pawfectly Stunning
Penrose Prime Meats
Piper Street Veterinary Clinic
PlanPlus Wealth Advisers
Plumes Boutique Bed & Breakfast
RB Sellars
Regional Recruitment Partners
REVFIT - Revival Fitness & Coaching
Rhythm Digital
Ruby's Cafe & Gift Store
Runway
Sass & Co on Darling
Shonny's Balloon Art
Simmonds Kitchens & Detailed Joinery
Simply Shine
Snake Athletic
Soho on Bourke
Sonny's Bakery
St Edward's Primary School
Stockmans Motel Pty Ltd
Super Steel Tamworth
Sweet Secrets Lingerie
Tamworth Aboriginal Medical Service
Tamworth Bicycles
Tamworth Blinds & Awnings
Tamworth City Dance Academy
Tamworth Community College
Tamworth NRMA
Tamworth Remedial Massage Centre
Tamworth Tenpins & More
Tamworth Tyres & Suspension Centre Pty Ltd
Technitune Professional Services
Texas Star Performance Horses
The Beauty Room
The OLDE Farm Store
The Pig & Tinder Box
The Powerhouse Hotel Tamworth by Rydges
The Press - Basement Bar
The Studio - Classical & Performing Arts
The Welders Dog Craft Beer Bar Tamworth
The Workshop Kitchen
Tribecca & Co
Tudor Hotel Tamworth
Tyreright Tamowrth
Ulla Murra Agistment - Short Term Horse Stays
Urban Vogue Dayspa
Valley Produce
Wests Entertainment Group
Workforce Extensions Tamworth
Wrights Pest Solutions
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
