The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Soccer: Alex Little, Darcy Watson, Malusi Macikama, Ronaldo Bigone and William Vernon to play at 2022 Singapore International Youth Cup

SN
By Samantha Newsam
August 22 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malusi Macikama, William Vernon, Alex Little, Ronaldo Bigone and [inset] Darcy Watson are off to Singapore in November. Picture by Gareth Gardner

They've still got a few months to wait yet, but five of Tamworth's brightest young soccer talents are excitedly counting down to what promises to be the trip of a lifetime.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.