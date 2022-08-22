They've still got a few months to wait yet, but five of Tamworth's brightest young soccer talents are excitedly counting down to what promises to be the trip of a lifetime.
Alex Little, Darcy Watson, Malusi Macikama, Ronaldo Bigone and William Vernon have been selected in the Northern NSW Football (NNSWF) boys squad to contest the 2022 Singapore International Youth Cup.
The Singa Cup, as it is colloquially known, has been running since 2011 and is regarded as one of premier international youth football tournaments in Asia.
The five all play for the Northern Inland Academy of Sport (NIAS) in the Northern League 1 competition; Little, Watson, Macikama and Vernon the 13s, and Bigone the 14s.
It was a rigorous selection process with players assessed during club trainings and games, as well as Talented Support Program (TSP) training sessions and tournaments, and a trial game in Newcastle.
Vernon's dad Andrew, who coaches the NIAS 13s side, said it was a huge achievement to make the squad, especially given they were competing against players from the Newcastle Jets Academy and other strong Newcastle clubs.
"I just told the kids just to give it a go," he said.
"They were better off trying and not getting in, than not trying at all."
He said William was a bit nervous waiting to hear, and has been very excited since finding out he was off to Singapore in November (the tournament will be played from November 4-13).
"He's over the moon," he said.
He plays in the centre back, Little on the right wing/attacking midfield, Watson attacking centre midfield and Macikama left defence while Bigone is predominantly a midfielder but does go forward a lot. He is the 14s leading goalscorer.
Vernon said the quintet's selection shows the talent that exists in the regional areas and is reward for their hard work.
It is also credit to the NIAS program.
"The academy is a pathway for regional kids. I think this proves it," he said.
It also probably helped that the NIAS teams are performing so well.
With only a couple of rounds remaining, the 13s are second and the 14s third.
"They're a talented team and they do work well together," Vernon said of his side.
Just a point off top spot, he couldn't be happier with how they are travelling.
At the start of the season he was hoping they would be "at least" in the top five.
Now though that they can sniff the minor premiership, he would "love to finish top".
They have Wallsend FC away and then Kahibah FC at home to finish the regular season on September 25.
