It had been six weeks since the Tamworth Kangaroos last came out on top, but the men in blue and white rekindled that winning feeling in Gunnedah over the weekend.
Not since their round nine clash against the Inverell Saints had the Kangaroos won a match on-field (the Narrabri Eagles Moree Suns combined team did forfeit their round 12 clash), but co-captain Ben Mitchell said the team's focus in Saturday's game against the Bulldogs was simply getting back on the park.
"It was just good to get out and play footy again," Mitchell said.
"Between a couple of losses, washouts, byes, and scrapped games, it was just good to go out and play footy again."
The win also assured the Kangaroos of a third-place finish on the ladder, meaning they will play a home semi-final this weekend against the New England Nomads.
Despite the Bulldogs' record this season, with just three victories to their name, Mitchell did not expect an easy win.
And Gunnedah subsequently delivered a "very tough game" at Wolseley Oval, in which the Kangaroos managed to pull ahead 13.15.93 to 10.4.64 by the final horn.
"I guess the scoreboard looked like we were in front for the whole game, but it was game on from the first bounce to the end of the game," Mitchell said.
"They're a pretty solid team, a pretty physical team, and it was tough."
The Kangaroos "just tried to work towards our game plan", Mitchell said, which paid off in the end.
However, they did not emerge from the match unscathed. There are plenty of sore bodies among their ranks, which Mitchell hopes can be overcome before this weekend's semi-final.
"Luck hasn't been that great to us, but I think we're all as good as we can be," he said.
"We're not in the greatest shape, but we understand where we're at. I'm not too sure what blokes we'll have available next week, there's a few sore bodies.
"Gunnedah's always a physical game ... but we'll strap together a team and give it our best."
