Truck driver killed after prime mover runs off the road in New England

A man has died after a b-double ran off the road in the New England this morning.
Emergency services were called to the accident, on the Gwydir Highway at Swan Vale, about 30 kilometres east of Inverell, on Monday morning.
Advertisement
They responded to reports a Kenworth Prime Mover with a b-double trailer had crashed.
The truck was located down a gully on the side of the road.
READ MORE:
The 49-year-old driver of the truck died at the scene. He was the sole occupant.
Officers from New England Police District established a crime scene, which was examined by specialist forensic police.
An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is underway.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.