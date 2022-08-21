Long after leaving school, Ben Williams has fulfilled his parents' wish.
"I was told to get out and live my life, and then go back to the farm," Williams said of his family's 2800-hectare wheat, cattle and sheep farm at Garah.
Integral to that mission has been the Roosters, who cheered Williams off Kootignal Recreation Reserve on Sunday afternoon.
The mark of respect from his teammates and from Narrabri players was in recognition of the Kooty captain's pending retirement and the likelihood that he had just played his last home game.
The Roosters remained in third spot on the ladder after beating Narrabri 51-26. They conclude the regular season in Gunnedah on Sunday.
Kooty winning the grand final on September 17 would be a dream finish to Williams' long rugby league adventure. It would also be the ultimate birthday present: he turns 32 that day.
Rewind 14 years and Williams said goodbye to Farrer and high school.
Now he's a married father of two boys, with a third boy due in January, and he has three trades under his belt and runs his own concreting business.
Kooty's club captain will eventually return to his family's farm, which his parents operate.
"It's a great way to raise kids and teach them life skills, I think," he said of farm life.
You sense that Williams will know when it is the right time to leave Tamworth and return to his childhood home - just like he knew it was the right time to hang up the boots.
"Running my own business, and with two young boys at home and a third on the way, I've just got no spare time as it is," he said.
Williams probably would have retired last year had the season not ended prematurely because of COVID. Stepping away from the game then would not have given him "closure", the veteran lock said.
There was "a bit of fire" left in him, he added, although this season was "dragging on a bit now". His battered body had "called [time] itself, just about".
"Could be a fairytale, but we'll see," he said of the looming grand final.
Williams said he would "always be close" to Kootingal-Moonbi, "whether it's popping out for a look, or helping out whenever I can. Who knows, I might even do a bit of coaching."
Against Narrabri, Williams said the Roosters "were pretty clunky".
Still, they dominated the contest after rebounding from an early 12-0 deficit. They led 19-12 at the break, before posting six tries to three in the second half.
In the 59th minute, the Roosters scored their third unanswered try of the second half when in-form prop Jacko Brookman muscled his way over the line.
No 7 Sam Taylor, who booted seven goals on the day, added the extras and Kooty led 37-12 - game over, effectively.
KOOTINGAL-MOONBI 51 (Brayden Jerrard 2, Jacko Brookman 2, Riley Reid, Logan Howard, Dylan Clark, Chris Vidler, Jack Anderson tries; Sam Taylor 7 goals, Taylor field goal) d NARRABRI 26 (Chris Hunt, Daniel Howe, Tom Bruce, Daniel Jobson, Tom Varty tries; Travis Small 3 goals)
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
