Tamworth fire crews were called to two car fires in 20 minutes on the weekend.
Fire and Rescue NSW were forced to send a second vehicle to the scene which was better able to drive offroad in order to access the abandoned cars.
Inspector Peter Nugent said the emergency service were called to the scene before 6am on Saturday morning.
He said two trucks were sent to the scene, both from Fire and Rescue NSW Station 448 South Tamworth.
"[It's] not overly difficult [to extinguish one], we've just got to observe our safe working practices," he said.
"We've unfortunately got it down to a fine art."
Inspector Nugent said there had been an increase in car fires recently, which he described as a "spate".
Car fires can light nearby grassland, and cause a larger blaze.
The fires were extinguished on Saturday morning.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
