CNRU: All roads lead to Inverell, and Gunnedah as Central North premiership battle heats up

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated August 21 2022 - 7:08am, first published 6:00am
Tom Bucknell was a pivotal figure in Inverell's win over Quirindi on Saturday.

Inverell will host their first Central North final for around a decade after accounting for Quirindi in a bruising final round encounter in Inverell on Saturday.

