Inverell will host their first Central North final for around a decade after accounting for Quirindi in a bruising final round encounter in Inverell on Saturday.
The 43-29 win assured third spot for the Highlanders and hosting rights for the first week of the finals.
Advertisement
Needing to win to make sure of a home final, the Highlanders got the jump on the Lions with two early tries and were never headed from there as Tom Bucknell and Hunter Barnett both pursed doubles.
They now face defending premiers Pirates.
READ ALSO:
In the second grade minor semi-final it will be Gunnedah and Barraba/Gwydir, and in the women's 10s Quirindi and Gunnedah.
Gunnedah will then host the major semi-final for the first time since 2004 the following week after claiming their second straight minor premiership.
They will take on Narrabri, who secured second with a 25-19 win over them on Saturday.
Moree and Pirates will do battle for first spot in the second grade grand final, while Pirates and Narrabri will match up in the women's 10s.
TABLES
First grade: Gunnedah 79, Narrabri 74, Inverell 72, Pirates 70, Moree 60, Quirindi 42, Walcha 38, Scone 24
Second grade: Moree 79, Pirates 77, Gunnedah 68, Barraba/Gwydir 52, Narrabri 51, Quirindi 46, Inverell 45, Scone 29, Walcha 10.
Women's 10s: Pirates 85, Narrabri 77, Quirindi 55, Gunnedah 54, Barraba/Gwydir 45, Scone 42
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.