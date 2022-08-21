Tamworth's newest business estate has officially opened.
Prime Space became the first business in the Tamworth Business Park to open its doors, with an official opening ceremony on Saturday.
Until the structure opened, the area was little more than a paddock. General manager Adrian Byrne said it will soon be a bustling commercial suburb, boasting scores of businesses.
Mr Byrne said it was good to be first, though he acknowledged the risks of the move.
He said the new-start Westdale business had no idea who their neighbours would be, but had huge confidence in the future of Tamworth.
"Tamworth is growing rapidly, particularly now that COVID's sort of settled down. We're still seeing the incline in population, which is forecast to exceed 20 per cent in the next 10 years," he said.
"When we were doing our research, the local facilities were actually full and it was very difficult for the locals to get storage when they desperately needed, whether they'd be moving housing or business-related reasons.
"We just saw that the market needed another player."
Prime Space rents secure storage space, including for caravans and large vehicles. Their point of difference is access to a large trailer for home moves, which can accommodate an entire house in about two trips, he said.
The Tamworth Vintage Car Club and the Classic Holden Owners brought about 50 cars and bikes to display on Saturday. About 150 people attended the ceremony.
Tamworth Mayor Russell Webb said the development would be "the first of many".
"Tamworth is without doubt a place on the go," he said.
"I know there's going to be a very big development just down the road start in just the next couple of weeks.
"So there's going to be massive development here in the next couple of years."
Mr Byrne said he knew that more blocks had been sold in the area, but it wasn't yet clear who'd move into them.
The business currently employs just one person, Mr Byrne, but hopes to hire more as it expands.
The Tamworth Business Park is adjacent to the Tamworth Intermodal Freight Hub on the outskirts of the city, near the airport.
More than $30 million worth of land has been bought in the sold out Stage 1 of the Tamworth Business Park at Westdale, with Stage 2 under construction and also sold out.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
