WERRIS Creek's youthful future shone brightly when the Magpies crushed Boggabri's faint semi-final hopes at David Taylor Park.
The Magpies won 38-28 on a day where they won all three grades and continued their dominance over the Roos at home.
Boggabri had never beaten Werris Creek at David Taylor Park and Cody Tickle and his Magpies kept that statistic pulsing with a come from behind win on Saturday.
That the Magpies trailed twice, 4-nil early, and then 22-14 five minutes after halftime showed what fight and talent there is in the young side.
Halfback Nash Porter was making his first grade debut and received his jumper from his famous father, Stewart Porter, before kicking the Magpies to victory.
"Tyler Swift was playing his second game, he played his first game against Narrabri in the first round," Werris Creek coach Cody Tickle told G4 Media.
"We started both halves pretty bad," Cody added of a situation where Boggabri scored the first try in each half to lead 4-nil (first half) and then 22-14 (second half).
The second half was particularly worrisome, the Magpies squandering a 14-10 halftime lead to trail by the eight points after two quick Boggabri tries to Jack Gillham and Bailey Lennox stunned the locals.
"But we bounced back," Tickle said.
In style.
Tyler Swift sparked that comeback with a brilliant bust after 13 minutes of the second half.
Two minutes later and Ronin Hadden ran a beautiful hole to score his second try of the day and when Riley Leonard raced away to fend off Roos defenders the Magpies had scored three tries in seven minutes and led 32-22!
That the Magpies have a pile of talented teenagers and young players is evident, Dylan Smith, Dylan Porter, Riley Leonard, Charlie Parsons, Ronin Hadden all played important roles in Saturday's 10-point win.
"They've been good for us all year," Cody Tickle said.
"Nash was great today, his debut, for a young kid that was real good. He can only get better when he grows into his own shoes."
By that he was talking of the history his father, Stewart Porter, has had with the club in helping the Magpies to multiple premierships in the 80s and 90s as well as a Clayton Cup.
"We've got such a good bunch of young blokes here," Cody Tickle added.
"They are all enjoying themselves."
He hopes to continue that enjoyment factor at Narrabri this Saturday when they play their final game of the season.
The Creek cannot make the semis but that won't stop them from playing well, Cody added.
"We'll go to Narrabri and have some fun," he said.
"It will be a tough trip. Thy are a big side. If we can match them in the middle we can have a good day."
