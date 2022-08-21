The Northern Daily Leader

Moree Boars beat North Tamworth Bears 32-20

By Geoff Newling
Updated August 21 2022 - 2:18am, first published 2:15am
Moree "outplayed" North Tamworth, says Bears coach Paul Boyce. Picture by Ben Jaffrey

MOREE Boars bolstered their premiership hopes as well as the chance of a home minor semi-final when they beat competition-leading North Tamworth 32-20 at Boughton Oval.

