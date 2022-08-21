MOREE Boars bolstered their premiership hopes as well as the chance of a home minor semi-final when they beat competition-leading North Tamworth 32-20 at Boughton Oval.
The Boars started brilliantly to lead 22-nil and then countered a Bears fightback to claim a decisive 12-point that fueled thoughts of a premiership as well as the outside chance of staging a home minor semi-final in the first weekend of the finals series.
Injured Boars captain-coach Ben Williams was delighted with the win on Saturday and the possibility of a home semi-final.
"We started real good, led 22 nil after 15 minutes," Ben Williams told Group 4 Media after the game.
"But then we let it slip a bit in the 15 minutes before half-time."
North Tamworth coach Paul Boyce said his side was "outplayed" especially in that first 25 minutes.
"We did well to come back to 22-14 at halftime," he told G4 Media.
"But we dropped off again after that (in the second half).
"You can't take any credit from them though, they were very good.
"Jamie Sampson cut us apart," he said of the livewire Boars five-eighth.
Likewise Bears five-eighth, Ethan Collins, also played well and was the Bears' players player.
"Liam Ball came off the bench and got us going forward. He changed the game and got us back into it."
Boyce said his side "dropped off" in the second half as it gave up "back-to-back sets".
"It was a pretty good day for them on their Poey Raveneau Day too," he said of the Boars celebrating the life and career of one of their great players.
Ben Williams is hoping a final round trip to Manilla might conjure a minor semi at home, depending on what Kootingal does in their last two games (against Narrabri on Sunday and Gunnedah next Sunday).
He was delighted with his side's effort for the majority of Saturday's win.
"Brenton (Cochrane) was real good, him and Marshall (Barker) were massive for us.
"Brenton's energy was great, he just wanted the ball a couple of times in every set and the boys had to tell him to pull up a bit and have a blow.
"Holt Cubis was massive too, came off the bench. Luke (Hetherington) was good too but pulled up a bit ginger. He was great in that first 30 minutes."
He rested the hard-working prop and is hoping Hetherington recovers from that to be a part of a Boar run at the 2022 premiership.
