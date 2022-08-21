Opposition leader Chris Minns understands why rural residents might want to break up the Hunter New England local health district.
The Labor leader identified "health and education" as the state's biggest issues when he spoke to the Leader.
If elected next year, the opposition will seek to fill the regional teacher shortage by making the profession more attractive, retaining current staff and slashing paperwork, he said.
He also committed to review the local health district system which governs the state's element of the health system, remaining neutral on a call to split the Hunter and New England local health districts.
Mr Minns said he was "concerned about the level of bureaucracy in the New South Wales Health System, which seems to be growing".
He accepted that the health system is in a state of crisis.
The party created the Hunter New England health district in 2005 over the objection of residents in the North West. The institution, which covers Newcastle to the Queensland border, is the only one of the state's 15 districts which includes both a large metropolitan community, plus a large rural area.
Regional health minister Bronnie Taylor has resolutely refused to consider a push by New England councillors, members of the community and MP Adam Marshall to divorce the health district.
The Labor leader said the party was "looking very closely" at the local health district system, and didn't commit either way on the breakup issue.
"If you've got the one local health district, you've got a regional community, but plus a big metro region, like the Hunter, the concern is that time, effort, energy, resources are going to be sucked towards the bigger area, where were more people live, and there's bigger media outlets, and they're going to make more noise," he said.
"You don't want a situation where they're robbing a regional community where it's difficult to get doctors and there's already a delay when in relation to critical health care and you've already got major supply issues when it comes to frontline health workers."
The Labor leader said the party is "really concerned" about a report published by the Legislative Council last week indicating about 60 per cent of teachers are thinking about leaving the profession in the next five years.
He identified the "temporary nature of their employment status" as a major cause of a threatened exodus from the industry. The party would move to require the system to offer more teachers permanency faster, he said.
"The government's going to have to do something, and having 30 per cent of teachers, in some instances rise to the rank of a head teacher, for example, without getting a permanent position, just seems like you're putting the cart before the horse," he said.
"Is it any wonder in the end, that teachers are saying, 'well, if I'm not a permanent here, there's a there's a implicit suggestion from the department or the government that they're not needed.'"
The state election must be held in March, 2023.
