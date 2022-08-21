What impressed Souths United coach Darrel Mole most about their win yesterday was not their skill or physicality.
No, what pleased him most was their perseverance in the face of absence and injury, which has been a consistent theme throughout the season.
When Souths kicked 2022 off by winning the Kevin Johnson Cup, Mole was confident his side would contend for the top spot throughout the year.
But, having struggled with player availability on a regular basis, Mole said the team's effort on Saturday to claim a narrow 2-1 win over Tamworth FC and retain their spot in the top four was "a big win for us".
"We've done well to hold our own at this point," he said.
"Especially today, that was a tough game with three reserve grade players out there."
Souths' tenacity on a macro level throughout the season has made Mole proud, but it also shone through more specifically during yesterday's game.
After a period in the first half, in which Souths struggled for calm, the players pulled it together on the field and produced a disciplined performance against Tamworth FC, who Mole said played "very well".
"The best part about today was the fact that they held their composure," he said.
"There was probably a five to ten-minute stint in the first half where we were panicking a bit, but in the second half, I was really happy with how they kept their composure."
That fortitude, while a good sign for Souths, did not come as a surprise to the coach.
One of the strengths of the team, Mole said, was their cohesiveness and the genuine friendship between the players, which is evident on the field in the way they play for each other.
"As far as the team goes, it's always been a really strong, socially cohesive side," he said.
"No-one in this squad's in the outer ... it's always been tight."
With their fourth-place ranking slightly more secure, Souths now have some breathing space. However, Mole knows that the path to finals is not yet clear.
"It's not secure, we've still got to win a couple and it's a tight competition," he said.
"But to win that one today makes the journey a bit easier for us."
