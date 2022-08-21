Robb might have had their difficulties scoring points at times during the season but there was no sign of that at Tamworth Rugby Park on Saturday, outside centre Thomas Jackson leading the onslaught as the backs carved Tamworth up.
The students dominated almost from the outset as they warmed up for the finals with an impressive 73-5 thrashing.
Granted the Magpies were forced to play almost 60 minutes of the game with only 14 after Harry Mills was red-carded, but the writing was already on the wall by then with the students kicking out to a 15-nil lead with the ensuing penalty.
As they look ahead to a minor semi-final showdown with Armidale next Sunday, Robb coach Dave McCathie said they were really happy and thrilled with the effort.
"It was obviously really pleasing to keep playing for the 80 minutes and it's nice to score that many points because it just means we played the way we should have played," he said.
It is something, he said, they had been lacking a bit - the ability to score points.
The ease in which they were scoring tries by the end was a contrast to their early efforts. They had to show good patience for their their first two tries, with both coming from 20+phase attacking passages.
That was for McCathie one of the pleasing things about the performance.
"That's something we need to work on; not rushing and not panicking," he said.
"It's important that our guys realise how important that sort of stuff is in footy, the simple things."
But then once they got the numbers advantage they utilised their pace expertly to exploit it and the backs cashed in. They scored all 12 of their tries with Jackson crossing for four, winger Max Allingham three and inside centre Sam Brabrook a double.
Up 34-nil at half-time, Allingham gave them the perfect start to the second half, scooting in for his second in the opening minutes.
The Magpies did hold them for a while after that, but two quick tries saw the students reestablish control and opened the floodgates.
It was the Magpies' worst loss of the season and an inglorious end to what has been a tough season, and a familiar story of too many simple errors like penalty kicks not finding touch and turnovers, which meant they were unable to really build any sustained pressure, and too many missed tackles.
Their defence was at times quite feeble.
But to their credit they didn't give up, skipper Darcy Barker epitomising that with a conversion charge down, and were rewarded with a late consolation try to Connor Robinson.
