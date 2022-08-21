The Northern Daily Leader
NERU Round 15: Robb College thrash Tamworth 73-5 in final round clash

By Samantha Newsam
Updated August 21 2022 - 5:43am, first published 4:00am
Robb might have had their difficulties scoring points at times during the season but there was no sign of that at Tamworth Rugby Park on Saturday, outside centre Thomas Jackson leading the onslaught as the backs carved Tamworth up.

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

