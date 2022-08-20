Pirates co-coach Mick Squires believes they have got everything they need to win an historic fifth straight Central North premiership as they prepare to have to repeat their 2019 heroics.
Then they came from fourth to win.
They will again have to do it the hard way with Narrabri and Inverell both picking up wins on Saturday, to lock down second and third, but aren't fazed by the prospect, an 82-nil stampede of Scone on Saturday the perfect springboard.
"We did some good things today," Squires said post-match.
He said he couldn't be happier with how they are placed as they get set for a minor semi-final showdown with the Highlanders next weekend.
"We've got everything we need there," Squires said.
"We've just got to play well."
On Saturday, they set the tone early, five-eighth Jayden Kitchener-Waters scoring the first of his hat-trick in the opening minute.
Toby Maslen and Alex Franklin then got in on the act as they jumped out to a 19-nil lead after 10 minutes.
From there it was one-way traffic, Nick McCrohan also crossing for three tries, and Franklin and Sam Collett both doubles.
All up they ran in 12 tries.
But it was the none against that the coaches were most impressed about.
Their defensive effort was in Squires' view one of the "two best points" coming out of the game. The other was that they didn't pick up any injuries.
They didn't admittedly "have their line pressured much", but it was the kind of game that in the past, he said, they would have "let in a late 20 points".
It continued "a bit of an attitude change" following their loss to Narrabri, Squires noting that they are "tackling a bit lower."
"To keep them to nil was pleasing because it just meant that our line speed and everything we've been working on just carried on for 80 minutes," he said.
"Obviously we know full well it's gonna be a lot tougher next week, but that was as good as it gets today as far as what we can achieve."
The win also saw them add some more silverware to the trophy cabinet, becoming the first-ever Kookaburra Challenge Cup winners. Along with the trophy they picked up another $1000 to add to their coffers after taking out the Armidale Knockout earlier in the year.
It is shaping up to be an intriguing finals series, especially after Narrabri rolled Gunnedah 25-19, with the two to meet in the major semi-final in two weeks time.
The Highlanders meanwhile accounted for Quirindi 43-29.
"We've got some danger players there and we understand our game a bit more now, so we're pretty happy going into next week," Squires said.
"But Inverell's hard at home, everyone's hard at home."
