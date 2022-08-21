After 25 years with the Tamworth Swans, nobody would blame Paul Kelly if he decided to hang up his coaching hat after 2022.
But that, the long-time Swans coach said, is the furthest thing from his mind.
"I'll keep turning up, if they want me," Kelly said.
"Or if they want me to sit on the bench and run water or do the scoreboard, I'll do that."
The Swans were at a low point when Kelly came on board to coach, and did not win a game in his first 18 months of his tenure.
A run like that would convince many to step away from the role and maybe even the sport, but Kelly had by then become personally invested and was determined to see the Swans through to a more successful period.
"My two sons were playing, and the boys still wanted to play so I kept going," he said.
"I think it's one of those things, I started something so hopefully I could finish it. Maybe it's the stubborn German in me."
Now, Kelly is thrilled to see the Swans thriving as they march towards another finals campaign on the back of a 24.31.175 to 3.3.21 win over the combined Narrabri Eagles Moree Suns (NEMS) team yesterday.
And his early experience coaching a team that was on the receiving end of similar scorecards reshaped his attitude towards the sport.
"You learn a lot [from the losing seasons]," Kelly said.
"You're a lot more relaxed, and now it's good to sit back and watch the boys and take every win as it comes, because who knows what happens next?
"It makes you more grateful."
Kelly is thankful indeed for the season the Swans have had this year.
Saturday's victory was their fifth straight, and they have officially finished the 2022 regular season as minor premiers for the first time since 2006.
They will now progress to next weekend's semi-finals, where they will meet the Inverell Saints at No. 1 Oval.
The Saints finished comfortably in second place, but as the Swans are in first, they get the home final.
"It's good to get a home final, we haven't done that for a long time," Kelly said.
