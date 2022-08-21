The Northern Daily Leader
Photos

AFL: Tamworth Swans co-coach Paul Kelly speaks after massive win over NEMS

By Zac Lowe
Updated August 21 2022 - 4:15am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Kelly is a much-beloved figure at the Tamworth Swans, and he intends to stay involved with the club for as long as he can. Picture by Zac Lowe.

After 25 years with the Tamworth Swans, nobody would blame Paul Kelly if he decided to hang up his coaching hat after 2022.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.